Is your friendship toxic? Don't ignore these warning signs

Friendship is a beautiful thing that can provide us with love, laughter, and a shoulder to lean on during tough times. However, not all friendships are created equal, and some can be downright toxic. These toxic friendships can be like a slow poison, slowly draining our emotional and mental energy until we're left feeling exhausted and unhappy. The worst part? It can be challenging to recognize these negative patterns of behaviour, especially when we care deeply about the person. If you're wondering if your friendship has taken a toxic turn, keep reading to learn about some of the warning signs to look out for. (Also read: Ways to have closer and safer friendships )