Hardeep Singh Puri posts about the place where he met his wife and fell in love

A post by union minister Hardeep Singh Puri about the place where he met his wife and fell in love with her is winning netizens’ hearts. He took to Instagram to share the post along with some wonderful pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jab we met again in Mussoorie at the launch of the Foundational Course of the National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. That’s where we first met, fell in love and decided to spend our lives together!” he wrote. The images show Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife, Lakshmi Puri standing against a mesmerising backdrop.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a day ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 2,300 likes. It has also gathered sweet comments from people.

“Lovely pictures! You two look great together!” wrote an Instagram user. “God bless the lovely couple,” shared another. “I just love seeing you both together,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Hardeep Singh Puri?