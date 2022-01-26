Hardik Pandya grooves to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli with his Nani. Watch viral video

Srivalli, a song from Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa, has gained immense popularity since its release. There are also several videos that show people grooving to the song. The latest inclusion in that list is a video by Hardik Pandya. This video has won people’s hearts as it has a sweet twist too. In the video, he is seen dancing with his Nani.

“Our very own Pushpa nani,” he wrote while posting the video. He also tagged Allu Arjun in the post. The video shows the cricketer and his Nani wearing outfits of same colour. Soon, they start showcasing their cool moves to the hit number.

Take a look at the video that shows Hardik Pandya dancing with his Nani:

The video has been posted about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to share various kinds of reactions. Some also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Awww,” wrote an Instagram user. “You and your Nani killed it,” posted another. “Kya baat,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?