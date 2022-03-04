Hardik Pandya wishes Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal’s wife happy birthday

Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday took to Instagram to wish his partner Natasa Stankovic and his elder brother Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma a happy birthday. Coincidentally both of them share the same birthday. Hardik Pandya shared a photo of him and his partner along with his brother and fellow cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankuri Sharma. Posted an hour ago, the photos have already got more than six lakh likes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Happy birthday to the two most beautiful women and the biggest blessings in my life! I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you guys to the moon and back,” Hardik Pandya wrote as caption along with two heart emojis.

Hardik Pandya also posted two more photos of him and his wife Natasa Stankovic.

See the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love you,” Pankhuri Sharma commented along with a heart emoji. Natasa Stankovic too commented with three heart emojis.

Netizens filled the comments section with fire and heart emojis. “Aww. Happiest birthday to the most beautiful women Nats and panks stay blessed always,” an Instagram user commented.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik announced that he got married to Natasa during the lockdown and announced the news on May 31, 2020. They also have a son named Agastya.

Krunal Pandya had gotten married in December 2017 to Pankhuri Sharma.