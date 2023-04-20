Harsh Goenka has an advice for man who bought elderly vendor’s peas stock

There is a saying that charity should be done privately, a sentiment that many people agree with, including Harsh Goenka. So, when Pavan Kaushik bought an elderly vendor’s entire stock of peas, and shared pictures on Twitter, he received similar advice from Harsh Goenka. Kaushik, however, explained that his intention was to make people aware and inspire them to follow the same path.

Also Read: Delivery agent confronts woman for false missing order claim

Pavan Kaushik with the elderly vegetable vendor. (Twitter/@PavanKaushik3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One day I met Amma Ji. Sitting on the side of the road and selling peas. I decided to purchase all the peas without bargaining and asked her to take a rest. It’s an amazing feeling to help others. Some acknowledge it and some still question it,” wrote author Pavan Kaushik while sharing a few pictures on Twitter. The pictures show Pavan Kaushik posing for the camera after buying the woman’s peas stock.

Harsh Goenka commented on the tweet and wrote, “If you do good, never capture it on camera - my advice.” To this, Kaushik replied, “...The purpose was to make people aware and support corporates, govt and NGOs. It was useful to make people aware that I myself follow the same path first.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on April 19, the tweet has accumulated over 57,300 views and over 370 likes. Many even took the tweet’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the gesture:

A Twitter user wrote, “Good thing is you documented everything! Next time, try without the pictures and see if you feel any differently.” “Sir, we need more of your kind. It’s not about power, money or the position we hold but it’s about how compassionate we are. It’s all about how caring and empathetic we are. Thank you so much for such a kind gesture,” shared another. A third wrote, “Thank you for helping the needy human being.” “Good gesture,” expressed a fourth. A fifth added, “Nice to show it, others will try and follow it….”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON