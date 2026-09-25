Harsh Goenka highlights littering on Vande Bharat: ‘How to teach civic sense?’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a video highlighting the contrast between modern train facilities and how some passengers use them. His post focuses on cleanliness inside Vande Bharat trains and asks whether better infrastructure can work without responsible public behaviour.

Harsh Goenka’s Vande Bharat post draws reactions. (X/@hvgoenka)

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The video shows a well-maintained train before turning to the litter left behind by passengers.

Harsh Goenka shares Vande Bharat video

The video was shared by Harsh Goenka on X with the caption, “How to teach our people civic sense?”

In the post, he highlights several facilities available on Vande Bharat trains, describing the service as “fast, modern and comfortable”. He points to snacks, newspapers and breakfast being delivered to passengers at their seats. He also notes that staff collect trays after passengers finish eating and provide garbage bags when needed.

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{{^usCountry}} Goenka then shifts the focus to how passengers dispose of their waste. His post reads, “Now comes the public’s contribution. Wrappers? Into the seat pocket. Drink cans? Floor. Seats. Anywhere but NOT the bin. Newspapers? Well, that’s a premium tissue paper.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goenka then shifts the focus to how passengers dispose of their waste. His post reads, “Now comes the public’s contribution. Wrappers? Into the seat pocket. Drink cans? Floor. Seats. Anywhere but NOT the bin. Newspapers? Well, that’s a premium tissue paper.” {{/usCountry}}

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The post presents a contrast between the facilities provided on the train and the way some passengers allegedly treat them.

Take a look:

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Internet discusses civic sense

One user questioned the sale of food on short-haul journeys, writing, “Yet to understand why they sell F&B on short-haul flights? While airports have food joints of all kinds? We accumulate garbage and unhealthy lifestyles in addition due to untimely eating, whatever is given or bought!”

Another user wrote, “At this point, it’s clear that it’s not literacy. We need all 1.4 billion people to take responsibility, like the ones who do. World-class infrastructure being diminished like this is not acceptable, and everyone should be held responsible.”

“No wonder Indians are one of the lowest in terms of civic sense,” a comment read. “They want to use everything the nation gives them, but they don’t want to make a single contribution. No respect for roads where people spit at their will or public places where people urinate when they want.”

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Another person commented, “If anything, this is what will keep us from going to the next level, let alone superpower level. No society or nation can progress to its potential without a sense of responsibility among citizens.”

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“100% agree. Our people don’t deserve such things. No matter how developed the infrastructure is, our people will find a way to destroy it. Zero civic sense,” another user wrote.

One user suggested, “By putting a special subject on civic sense in academic education.”