Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share this image.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
Harsh Goenka posts he is ready to play in IPL, has two requests for team owners

“Thanks to the new life, I am playing cricket almost every evening. Finally....in form!" reads a part of the tweet shared by Harsh Goenka.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST

A recent post by Harsh Goenka has left people chuckling hard. In the post, the business tycoon jokingly shared how he is now ready to play cricket and also left a witty message for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners.

“Thanks to the new life, I am playing cricket almost every evening. Finally....in form! IPL team owners, I am available to play free of cost for you. Just two requests- game should be played with tennis ball and after scoring 50 runs, I should be allowed a runner!” Harsh Goenka joked. His share is complete with an image.

Since being posted, his share has gathered more than 3,400 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar jokingly asked “Fifty runs that you score or the team total...?!?” To which, this is what Goenka shared:

Praising the various posts which the business tycoon often shared, an user of the micro-blogging site shared, “"I'll be your wingman (woman/runner) anytime" - Courtesy Top Gun movie. Sir, I'm a twitter newbie & recently stumbled upon your epic feed! Now I open twitter and first scan for your declarations of the day! One of your comments is firmly pinned to my profile!

Goenka replied with this emoji:

Here’s what some others shared and also received replies from Harsh Goenka:

Presently, the 14th edition of this professional Twenty20 cricket league is going on where eight franchises are completing against each other to win the cup.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s post?

