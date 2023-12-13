close_game
News / Trending / Harsh Goenka proposes a chat between Narayana Murthy and Orry on 70-hour work week

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 13, 2023 12:42 PM IST

Harsh Goenka even offered to moderate the conversation between Narayana Murthy and Orry on 70-hour work week.

The 70-hour work week has been a hot topic of discussion for a few weeks now. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, too, shared a hilarious post on this. He suggested a conversation between Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and social media influencer Orry on the topic of a 70-hour work week. Goenka even offered to moderate the conversation.

Narayana Murthy said that in order to compete with the fastest-growing countries like China and Japan, ‘youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week’. (X/@hvgoenka)
“Can someone please organise a conversation between Narayana Murthy and Orry on the need for a 70-hour working week!” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a picture of Narayana Murthy and Orry on X.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Harsh Goenka here:

In the comments section of this post, he even shared that he can host this conversation.

Here’s how people reacted to Harsh Goenka’s suggestion:

“If it happens it will break all the records of viewership,” posted an individual.

Another added, “A 7 mins talk at least. He will then become a talker.”

“That would be the debate to watch. Hilarious,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “OMG, I’d love to see that debate! Popcorn ready!”

“That would be interesting,” shared a fifth.

Murthy on 70-hour work week

Infosys co-founder and former CEO Narayana Murthy sparked a discussion on work-life balance after he made a remark on the work productivity of the country on a podcast. During his conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy stressed that youth should work for at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s work productivity. This, in his opinion, is needed for the country to remain competitive with nations like China and Japan.

During the conversation with Mohandas Pai, Murthy said, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy.”

“Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week,” he added.

What are your thoughts on this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

