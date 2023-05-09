Harsh Goenka’s post on different skin tone Band-Aids divides Twitter

To treat or protect minor wounds, people often turn to the sticking plaster Band-Aid. It is an item that is regularly used by many. And now a post by Harsh Goenka about this adhesive bandage has divided Twitter. In his tweet, the business tycoon shared an image showing different skin tone Band-Aids and wrote that it is one of those “innovations that don't make sense”.

The image shared by Harsh Goenka shows Band-Aids of different skin tones.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)

“Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don’t make sense!” he tweeted as he posted the image. The picture shows three people of different skin tones showing Band-Aids matching their complexion.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post was shared on May 9. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 38,000 views. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 400 likes. While some shared that this is a product that is necessary, others were not so convinced and agreed with Harsh Goenka.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“May not make sense to you. A product designed for white skin may be fine for you. Some brown people may prefer to match their own colour,” posted a Twitter user. “You get transparent band aid why do you need these,” shared another. “Matching the skin tones is good for lipstick business but not necessary for Band-Aids!!” commented a third. “It actually means a lot to people of colour. So please don't just say things without a deeper understanding. You have no idea how much people suffer only because of the colour of their skin,” expressed a fourth. “Gosh ! What next now,” wrote a fifth.

