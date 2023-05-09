Man says hard work cannot beat generational wealth, divides Twitter

In a fight between generation wealth and hard work to earn money, which would come out as the winner? This is certainly a question that has been debated with people choosing this side or the other. A post recently shared by Twitter user Dr Shubham Sharma has sparked another debate regarding the topic. In his tweet he posted that hard work cannot beat generational wealth. The tweet about generational wealth and hard work has sparked a debate on Twitter. Which side are you on? (representational image). (Unsplash/@rupixen)

“Rn (right now) I am entirely convinced no matter how hard you work, you can never beat generational wealth,” Sharma tweeted. He concluded his post with two crying emoticons. His tweet quickly attracted people’s attention who shared various opinions. Some shared that they “completely agree” with him. A few wrote that they are not convinced that generational wealth can beat hard work.

“Totally disagree,” posted a Twitter user. “That’s true,” shared another. “Facts,” expressed a third. “Never,” disagreed a fourth. “Don't agree completely. Might be true to a certain extent. But even generational wealth does not come easy. It involves taking risks, long term planning and hard work,” commented a fifth. “I am already convinced’,” posted a sixth. “You can start building generational wealth,” wrote a seventh.