Do you love the sound of bubble wrap popping? Do you like to hear the rustling of the leaves? Do you think the sound of rain drops on a hard surface makes for a beautiful tune? If your answer to any or all of these questions is “Yes,” then this post shared by Harsh Goenka will speak to your soul. Taking to Twitter the business tycoon shared a list of “some of the best sounds in the world.”

He started his list with the sound of a "child’s laughter". Then as the next point he added “whisper from a loved one.” His also added sounds of “birds in the forest” and “pet’s purr or bark” to the list. Take a look at the entire tweet to know if any of your favourite sounds made it to the list.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,100 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who appreciated Goenka’s post. A few also shared the sounds they love to hear. Just like this reply by Vijay Kedia who wrote, “Humming of tyre.” To which, Goenka replied, “Should have thought of that!” And, Kedia then shared:

“Mother’s lullaby. Best sound. Every mother becomes a singer then,” shared a Twitter user. To which Goenka replied, “Yes.”

Here are some of the other tweets to which the business tycoon replied:

What do you think of Goenka’s tweet? Is there a sound you would like to add to the list?