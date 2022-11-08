Harsh Goenka shares inspiring post about five valuable lessons he received from his father

The lessons or advice that people receive from some of their elders often stay with them for long. Everyone has their own set of lessons that help them in building a better life. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share his memories of the same. He tweeted to share about five valuable pieces of advice that he received from his father.

“Some valuable advice I have received from my father,” Goenka tweeted. He added the first one that reads, “ Be positive and enthusiastic.” The second one on the list reads, “Trust people until they give a reason not to.” We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the post to know about the rest of the lessons.

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 700 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various responses. While some agreed with Goenka, others added their own set of advice.

“One can't go wrong with life if the valuable principles are adopted. My father gave me the exact same advice. And, I'm proud to note that I follow it religiously,” posted a Twitter user. “My mother always told me, when we have made a choice. Make sure to keep her happy - she has left her everything and has come home and calls us Amma & Appa. Which takes a lot of effort to do & the onus is on me,” commented another. “Just like parents, these valuable pieces of advice are selfless,” expressed a third. “Words of Wisdom,” wrote a fourth.

