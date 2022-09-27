Harsh Goenka shares Ratan Tata’s inspiring speech from 2015, video wows people

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is regarded as one of the most respected business tycoons in the country. Different speeches and comments of this Indian industrialist and philanthropist often leave people inspired. Just like this video showing a part of speech that was posted on Twitter by another industrialist Harsh Goenka.

Goenka took to Twitter to share a part of Tata’s speech from 2015 that he gave while attending Automotive Hall of Fame’s Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony. In the video, the industrialist is seen talking about his greatest pleasure. Goenka posted the video with a simple caption that reads, “What really excites #RatanTata…”

Take a look at the video to hear what Tata says:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 50,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered close to 2,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Thanks for the inspiration. Great share Harsh ji,” posted a Twitter user. “Great man. He has inspired millions across the world and is living a simple life. May God bless Ratan Tata to live long and continue his great work,” wrote another. “They are legends,” shared a third.