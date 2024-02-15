Harsh Goenka shares video of tabla player's soulful cover of Mahiye Jinna Sohna. Watch

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, took to X to share an incredible video of a man playing tabla. The video, recorded on a snowy peak, shows the person playing Mahiye Jinna Sohna, originally sung and composed by Darshan Raval. After the clip was shared, it went viral on the microblogging platform. Snapshot of the man playing tabla in snow. (X/@HarshGoenka)

“Tabla in the snow,” wrote Goenka in the caption of the post. The video shows a man sitting on the ground amid snow with two tablas in front of him. As the song Mahiye Jinna Sohna plays, he effortlessly mixes the beats of tabla with it. (Also Read: What if Kishore Kumar sang Kaun Tujhe? AI-made video is a hit among people)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 13. Since being shared, it has garnered over 31,000 views. The share also has more than 700 likes and numerous comments. Many were impressed by the man’s skill of playing tabla.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Breaking the ice with some tabla beats – literally and musically!”

A second posted, “So blissful.”

“Rhythmically picturesque,” commented a third.

A fourth said, “Out of this world.”

“So mesmerising,” shared a fifth.