 Harsh Goenka shares video of tabla player's soulful cover of Mahiye Jinna Sohna | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Harsh Goenka shares video of tabla player's soulful cover of Mahiye Jinna Sohna. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video of tabla player's soulful cover of Mahiye Jinna Sohna. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 15, 2024 03:38 PM IST

In the video shared by Harsh Goenka, you can see the man sitting in the middle of snow and playing the song on tabla. Watch the full video here.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, took to X to share an incredible video of a man playing tabla. The video, recorded on a snowy peak, shows the person playing Mahiye Jinna Sohna, originally sung and composed by Darshan Raval. After the clip was shared, it went viral on the microblogging platform.

Snapshot of the man playing tabla in snow. (X/@HarshGoenka)
Snapshot of the man playing tabla in snow. (X/@HarshGoenka)

“Tabla in the snow,” wrote Goenka in the caption of the post. The video shows a man sitting on the ground amid snow with two tablas in front of him. As the song Mahiye Jinna Sohna plays, he effortlessly mixes the beats of tabla with it. (Also Read: What if Kishore Kumar sang Kaun Tujhe? AI-made video is a hit among people)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 13. Since being shared, it has garnered over 31,000 views. The share also has more than 700 likes and numerous comments. Many were impressed by the man’s skill of playing tabla.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Breaking the ice with some tabla beats – literally and musically!”

A second posted, “So blissful.”

“Rhythmically picturesque,” commented a third.

A fourth said, “Out of this world.”

“So mesmerising,” shared a fifth.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On