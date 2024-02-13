 What if Kishore Kumar sang Kaun Tujhe? AI-made video is a hit among people | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / What if Kishore Kumar sang Kaun Tujhe? AI-made video is a hit among people

What if Kishore Kumar sang Kaun Tujhe? AI-made video is a hit among people

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 13, 2024 06:10 PM IST

This AI rendition was created by the Instagram handle '4thwhitedigital'. Since being posted, it has won the hearts of many people.

The song, Kaun Tujhe, from the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released in 2016 and has been a hit ever since. Though this song was originally sung by Palak Muchhal, it recently got a makeover in Kishore Kumar's voice, all thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). This AI rendition was created by the Instagram handle '4thwhitedigital'.

An artist recreated the song Kaun Tujhe in Kishore Kumar's voice. (Instagram/@4thwhitedigital)
An artist recreated the song Kaun Tujhe in Kishore Kumar's voice. (Instagram/@4thwhitedigital)

"Step into a dreamy fusion as I bring Kishore Kumar's timeless charm to 'Kaun Tujhe' from M.S. Dhoni: using my AI voice model! Close your eyes and let the nostalgia take over," wrote '4thwhitedigital' in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Girl’s amazing rendition of Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge stuns people)

The video shows how artists recreated this song and gave it a new look.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 4. Since being posted, it has gained 4.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and various comments. Many people loved this rendition of the song.

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I need complete version of this!"

A second posted, "This is so beautifu."

"It's been half an hour I am listening to this," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Best reel I've gone through today."

A fifth said, "Great job, bro. What a fusion of vocals."

A sixth commented, "Whole song became so much better in Kishore da's AI voice."

