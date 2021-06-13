Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres. Clip goes viral

The Internet every now and then churns out jugaad-related videos showcasing people using random objects to come up with solutions for problems at hand. One such video shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter has now captured the attention of netizens. There is a possibility that the video will amaze you too.

“This use of a tyre I could never have thought of. Hats off to the human imagination,” reads the caption by Harsh Goenka.

The video shows an innovative way of reusing old tyres. The recording shows a man sliding down bricks along a slanting surface created using two bamboo poles. At the end of the poles, an old tyre is kept as a stopper to the sliding bricks. Wondering how that makes the man’s job easier? Take a look at the video to know more.

Shared some two hours ago, the clip has garnered over 21,400 views and several reactions. People lauded the jugaad showcased in the video. While many expressed that it was a great idea to reuse rejected tyres, others shared different ideas to reutilise them.

What do you think of this innovative video shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter?