Harsh Goenka shares viral video of dog using car wash for back rubs

If you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then you’re probably aware of the entertaining or inspirational posts that he often shares. From exciting posts that may make you giggle to motivating ones that may turn into lessons, he shares wonderful tweets. His recent share is no different. It is an interesting and funny video of a dog using an automatic car wash for back rubs.

“Free massage anyone?” Goenka wrote while sharing the video. The clip was originally shared back in 2019. The incident took place in Western Turkey. It has again been going viral after the business tycoon shared it on Twitter.

In the video, a dog named Linda is seen using the automated brushes of a car wash to have a little bit of fun.

Take a look at the video shared by Harsh Goenka that may leave you giggling and also make you saw “Aww.”

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than 90,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated nearly 2,700 likes.

“Hahaha this is so adorable! Wish we had such....Both for the car as well as the dogs,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a positive tweet with humour as an icing,” shared another. “Dog is saying ‘Meri sundar fur ka Raazz’,” joked a third.

