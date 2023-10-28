Harsh Goenka wants to 'eavesdrop' on Muthoot Finance board meetings. Here's why

Harsh Goenka, the Chairperson of the RPG Group, recently shared a humorous tweet on X, highlighting an interesting observation about the Muthoot Finance board of directors. He playfully pointed out how individual on their board are named George and even jokingly interpreted a hypothetical conversation among all these Georges.

In the tweet, Goenka wrote, "Business meetings of Muthoot Finance." Further, he interpreted an amusing conversation, where one George is talking to the other and so on. At the end of his tweet, he said, "I wish I could eavesdrop on their board meetings!" (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares ISRO Chairman's salary, asks people if it is ‘fair’)

Goenka also shared a snapshot of the website of Muthoot Finance where the list of the board of directors is given with their names and designations.

Take a look at the post shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This post was shared on October 27. Since being posted, it has already garnered more than two lakh views. The share also has close to 3,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this tweet here:

An individual wrote, "Investors be like, who is running the company? Co.: ‘George’"

A second said, "I guess it is their first requirement to join their board of directors, to be a George."

"The multiverse is real," posted another.

A fourth said, "Tweet of the day. Can't stop laughing."

A fifth added, "This will be a great quiz question. Guess who's who?"

"Why is the company named Muthoot? It should be Georges' Finance," joked a sixth.

