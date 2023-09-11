Harsha Bhogle celebrates 40 years of cricket commentary, recalls his first Ind vs Pak match

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to social media to express his gratitude as he completed 40 years of his career. In the post, he detailed how he started his stint with Doordarshan and how it shaped his life. Bhogle also shared a picture of a Doordarshan invite from 1983 that asked him to cover an ODI match between India and Pakistan.



"40 years ago today. My first ODI. Still remember that young man trying frantically to get opportunities. And a kind producer from DD-Hyd giving him this break. I sat on a roller the previous evening, in a simple t-shirt, doing the curtain raiser. And got two commentary stints the next day. Over the next 14 months, I got to do two more ODIs and a test match. Gratitude," wrote Bhogle on Instagram. (Also Read: Peter Drury on Harsha Bhogle: I really admire his technical knowledge about cricket)

In the snapshot, Doordarshan had invited Bhogle to "provide commentary and also present curtain raiser on 9/9/83 for India Vs Pakistan One Day Cricket International."

Take a look at the post shared by Harsha Bhogle here:

This post was shared just on September 10. Since being shared, it has been liked over 28,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to praise and congratulate Bhogle.

Here's what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, "Your success is a testimony of what hard work, humbleness, and kindness can do! Thank you for being the voice of the most memorable cricketing moments in history Harsha! I aspire to be like you in my profession someday."

"Congratulations on completing 40 glorious years. Thank you for all the wonderful cricketing moments," said another.

A third commented, "What an amazing journey you had in this forty years, sir. You are remembering the struggling and emerging time of your life when you are now at great heights. That's an amazing feel to get by a great man."

A fourth added, "You're still the best in the business Harsha bhai! The SRK of commentary."