In the infinite expanse of the multiverse, where countless universes exist in parallel, there is one universe that stands above all others — an extraordinary realm where Peter Drury, renowned for his captivating football commentary, and Harsha Bhogle, a celebrated figure in cricket commentary, converge to create an awe-inspiring symphony of words. Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle will meet during the ongoing Test match between India and Australia

A recent Twitter comment by an enthusiastic Indian cricket fan sparked a wave of anticipation, giving voice to sports lovers' desire for Drury and Bhogle to unite behind the microphone someday. The cosmic miracle may just happen, as the two giants will meet for the first time when India plays Australia in the finals of the World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval in England, June 7 onwards.

In a candid video call, Drury shared his excitement and discussed his connection with Bhogle. "When I learned that I was associated with Harsha, I found that flattering," Drury shared, highlighting the common ground they share as sports lovers and commentators. "Harsha is probably the only one who has never played first-class cricket. And I can promise you that I have never played football at the first-class level either. We are just lovers of sports who conjure up words to pay our bills!" he jokingly added.

However, Drury admits to being taken aback by the buzz surrounding their meeting, insisting that both Bhogle and he are humble individuals with a deep passion for their craft, never expecting to attract such attention. "We are not sporting superstars. We are regular guys doing [our] work," Drury confessed.

"Greatest sporting moments will happen with or without the commentators. Someone has said we are like audio wallpapers, and I agree with that. Commentators are like paint or wallpaper on the wall, not the beautiful picture itself, but an integral part of the background," mused Drury, eloquent as ever.

For Drury, his journey to becoming a renowned commentator was unexpected. Like any other youngster, he dreamt of being an international cricketer or footballer, but life had a different path in store. Through fortuitous encounters and seizing the right opportunities, Drury's childhood aspiration came true somewhat. "I consider myself a very, very lucky guy. An average sportsperson who made my love for sports pay my bills," he expressed with gratitude.

As the long-awaited meeting approaches, Drury conveys his admiration for Bhogle's style of commentary, particularly when it comes to the latter's mastery over both the technical and poetic aspects of the game. "He not only conjures up words to describe those moments, but his technical knowledge about the game is something I really admire," Drury humbly acknowledged, recognising his role as a super cricket fan rather than a technical expert.

"As an Englishman, I really appreciate Harsha's command over the English language. But the fact that he can do the same in other languages while I can only do it in one makes me envious. To see him understand the technical aspect of the game and discuss it with people who have played 100-odd games for their country... I don't think I'd be able to do that!" Drury signed off.

