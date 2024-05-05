 'Harshad Mehta era is back primarily in Kolkata': Harsh Goenka on booming stock market in Kolkata | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Harshad Mehta era is back primarily in Kolkata': Harsh Goenka on booming stock market in Kolkata

ByVrinda Jain
May 05, 2024 08:43 AM IST

Harsh Goenka shared how he feels that Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh era is back in Kolkata. After he made the tweet, numerous people reacted to it.

Harsh Goenka often shares his thoughts and opinions on various things on social media. Recently, the RPG Enterprises chairman took to X and posted his view on the booming stock market. He shared how he feels that Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh era is back in Kolkata. After he made the tweet, numerous people took to the comments section of the post and reacted to it.

Harsh Goenka shared his opinion on Kolkata's stock market. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
Harsh Goenka shared his opinion on Kolkata's stock market. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

"With a booming stock market, all the malpractices of Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era are back primarily in Kolkata. Promoters are inflating profits (through profit entry) and in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers driving their stock prices to unrealistic levels. It's time for @SEBI_India @FinMinIndia to step in and investigate before small investors suffer severe losses," wrote Harsh Goenka in his post. (Also Read: Godrej Group splitting after 127 years is 'all clean like their soaps', says Harsh Goenka)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on May 4. Since being posted it has gained more than six lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Mostly the major Steel houses. One of them saw their shares zoom close to 30x in the last year to 1000+ levels."

A second added, "Yes please. We have to be able to be more realistic and responsible. It's not a fair game, but who needs another debacle, and honestly, why? There is plenty of money to be made always by those who know how to play!" (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares doctor's 3 secrets to lead a long and healthy life. Here's what he said)

"Seems like a pretty serious allegation, @hvgoenka - though community profiling could have been avoided! In a market of 9000 plus listed stocks, if a few smaller firms indulged themselves, there was scarcely a need for alarm bells," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "The market survives because of two kinds of people. People who think the Market is at the right price and people who think there is a crash coming. This balance keeps the equilibrium."

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 'Harshad Mehta era is back primarily in Kolkata': Harsh Goenka on booming stock market in Kolkata
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On