'Harshad Mehta era is back primarily in Kolkata': Harsh Goenka on booming stock market in Kolkata

Harsh Goenka often shares his thoughts and opinions on various things on social media. Recently, the RPG Enterprises chairman took to X and posted his view on the booming stock market. He shared how he feels that Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh era is back in Kolkata. After he made the tweet, numerous people took to the comments section of the post and reacted to it. Harsh Goenka shared his opinion on Kolkata's stock market. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

"With a booming stock market, all the malpractices of Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era are back primarily in Kolkata. Promoters are inflating profits (through profit entry) and in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers driving their stock prices to unrealistic levels. It's time for @SEBI_India @FinMinIndia to step in and investigate before small investors suffer severe losses," wrote Harsh Goenka in his post. (Also Read: Godrej Group splitting after 127 years is 'all clean like their soaps', says Harsh Goenka)

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on May 4. Since being posted it has gained more than six lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Mostly the major Steel houses. One of them saw their shares zoom close to 30x in the last year to 1000+ levels."

A second added, "Yes please. We have to be able to be more realistic and responsible. It's not a fair game, but who needs another debacle, and honestly, why? There is plenty of money to be made always by those who know how to play!" (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares doctor's 3 secrets to lead a long and healthy life. Here's what he said)

"Seems like a pretty serious allegation, @hvgoenka - though community profiling could have been avoided! In a market of 9000 plus listed stocks, if a few smaller firms indulged themselves, there was scarcely a need for alarm bells," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "The market survives because of two kinds of people. People who think the Market is at the right price and people who think there is a crash coming. This balance keeps the equilibrium."