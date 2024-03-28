Harsh Goenka shares doctor's 3 secrets to lead a long and healthy life. Here's what he said

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, often shares various intriguing photos and videos that keep the audience engaged. Now, once again, Harsh Goenka has caught the attention of people on X after he shared a clip showing Dr Nishit Choksi talking about three secrets to a long and healthy life. Harsh Goenka shared a doctor's video on secrets to lead a long life. .(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

"Simple secrets to long life," wrote Goenka in the caption of the post. The video opens to show Dr Choski telling people how he chats with his elderly patients and what he has learnt from them about leading a healthy life.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The common answer is you have to be happy. You have to be content with what you have. You have to exercise. I have one 90-year-old lady who goes to the gym every day. That's her passion. She walks without a stick. Her mind is sharp, she lives by herself, and she cooks on her own," Dr Choski said in the video. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares video on 'India vs China', netizens have mix reactions)

He added, "Sometimes we try to chew more than we can swallow, and we get angry and upset. It creates a chain of events: you don't eat well, you are stressed, your blood pressure goes up, and other things happen. So, the three key things are happiness, contentment and exercise."

Watch the video shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This video was shared on March 27. Since being posted, it has gained close to 1,000 likes and more than 58,000 views. The share also received numerous comments.

How did X users react to this video?

An individual wrote, "Mantra: Happiness, being content with what you have, and daily exercise are the secrets of a peaceful and long life."

A second added, "The word 'content; is not clearly defined. I think it’s only people who really found content in their lives who understand it better, or it’s simply not articulated well enough for others to replicate."

"Do things for yourself, frequently walk (don't sit for long). Exercise within limits, frequently exchange views with known old friends and relatives, eat whatever you like limited to, be happy, and thank God for giving all these to us," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Great advise."