Harsh Goenka shares video on 'India vs China', netizens have mix reactions

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises Chairman, took to X to share a video of American entrepreneur and author Patrick Bet David. In the clip, David praises India's foreign policy and shares how India is surpassing China in various fields. After the video went viral, many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their opinions. Harsh Goenka tells Humans of Bombay about the ‘Wall of Gratitude’.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

"India vs China," wrote Goenka as he shared the video. In the clip, David says, "iPhones are now being made in India. First time not being made in China. It says, ‘made in India’. Guess who blocked TikTok in their country – India. Who blocked 100 apps in China? India." (Also Read: Harsh Goenka impressed by iPhone store in Japan, calls their culture the 'finest.' Watch)

He further talks about how India learnt from China when they were dealing with the US. And he also noted the 'mistakes' that China made with the 'one-child policy and overexpansion.'

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than 50,000 views. The post also has close to 800 likes and numerous comments. Several people flocked to the comments section and praised India's achievements; one even said they are 'proud to be an Indian.' A few others had contrasting views and suggested that India is still lacking in certain aspects and can do better.

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "I appreciate his words. It is really worth it. Proud to be Indian."

A second commented, "Thank you Harsh ji, for sharing this small but very powerful video."

"India has great potential, even China knows that we need to improve our manufacturing and transport facilities like fast approvals and increase freight speed," posted a third.

A fourth said, "To reach the manufacturing strengths of China, India needs land reforms and labour reforms."