Harsh Goenka impressed by iPhone store in Japan, calls their culture the 'finest.' Watch

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of the RPG group, is impressed by Japan's culture. He took to X to share a video of an iPhone store from the country that showed that phones were not secured to a stand like they are in India. Goenka thought this shows the 'fine reflection of the culture of Japan.' The video shared by him has impressed many others on X. Harsh Goenka shared about Japanese culture on X.

As Goenka shared the video, he wrote, "Unlike in every country in the world iPhones in Apple stores in Japan are not tied (as they know that no one will steal it) - isn’t that the finest reflection of the culture of Japan?" (Also Read: ‘I didn’t understand the words but…’: Harsh Goenka reacts to Coke Studio's Khalasi)

The clip shows a man explaining how iPhones are not secured to a stand. He also says in the video how anyone can come up and walk away with the phone. Further in the video, he explains that 'no one in Japan would do that' because of their traditions and mentality.

This post was shared a few days ago on X. Since being posted, it has gained more than 81,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has over 1,400 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "That's a pretty impressive reflection of trust and respect! Japan's culture shines through even in the way they display iPhones."

A second added, "So, it shows that our culture in India needs to be more harmonious. When people are honest, it builds strong relationships and creates a sense of reliability. Honesty promotes accountability and ethical behaviour, which are crucial for a harmonious society."

"Quite remarkable!" posted another.

A fourth shared, "Japan has developed this culture - I have witnessed."