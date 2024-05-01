Godrej Group splitting after 127 years is 'all clean like their soaps', says Harsh Goenka

The founding family of the 127-year-old Godrej Group has decided to split the conglomerate. The group issued a statement detailing the reason behind the split and who will get what. Expectedly, the news created chatter among social media users, with many appreciating how the split was announced amicably. Harsh Goenka, too, joined in to share his opinion on the matter. Harsh Goenka took to X to react to the 127-year-old Godrej Group splitting into two branches. (File Photo)

“The Godrej family settlement was ‘locked’ today with the elegance and dignity that the family is known for. No controversies, just all clean like their soaps. Good Knight!” Harsh Goenka wittily wrote in his tweet.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at this post shared by the business tycoon here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 77,000 views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 1,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Harsh Goenka’s post on the Godrej Group split?

“They are a class apart just like the Goenkas who did their split in the most dignified way,” posted an X user.

“That’s why they are still here and doing well even after 127 years. The class and aura never fade,” shared another.

“I did settlement for two big families in Delhi - none was so smooth and elegant,” expressed a third.

“True that. With the dignity they stand for,” commented a fourth.

“They made it look Ezee. Surely, they will make it a Hit. No Issue,” added a fifth, referencing two products by Godrej.

“It all depends on the individuals involved,” wrote a sixth.

Why is the group splitting into two branches?

“The realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members. This will help maximize strategic direction, focus, and agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders,” Godrej shared in a statement.

Who will control what?

“Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) comprises Godrej & Boyce (G&B) and its affiliates, which have a presence across multiple industries spanning aerospace, aviation, defence, engines and motors, energy, security, building materials, construction, green building consulting, EPC services, intralogistics, healthcare equipment, durables, furniture, interior design, architectural fittings, IT, software as well as infrastructure solutions. This group will now be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej, chairperson and managing director, Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, and their immediate families,” added the statement.

“Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which includes the listed companies, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences will have Nadir Godrej as Chairperson and will be controlled by Adi Godrej, Nadir Godrej, and their immediate families. Pirojsha Godrej will be the Executive Vice Chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir Godrej as the Chairperson in August 2026,” it further read.