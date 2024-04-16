'Should Mumbai Indians recall Rohit Sharma as captain?': Harsh Goenka on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Hardik Pandya, captain of Mumbai Indians, has been under fire for a while now for his captaincy. Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday evening, their fourth IPL 2024 setback this season. As a result, they are currently ranked eighth in the points table. With each loss, MI's chances of making it to the IPL Playoffs are severely lowered. Amid this, several people criticised Hardik Pandya on social media, with a few questioning his captaincy. Now, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has also expressed his thoughts on the cricketer's skills. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's pose during KKR vs LSG reminds fans of disappointed Pakistani fan: 'New meme unlocked') Harsh Goenka said, " Hardik Pandya seems overwhelmed balancing captaincy".

"It's disheartening to see Mumbai Indians, IPL's top franchise, get booed at home ground. Hardik Pandya seems overwhelmed balancing captaincy and performance. Yesterday, Dhoni's overwhelming presence was a disadvantage for him, too. Should MI recall Rohit Sharma as captain, like CSK did with Jadeja, or boost Hardik with solid support and counselling?" wrote Harsh Goenka in his post.

This post was shared on April 15. Since being posted, it has gained close to seven lakh views. The share also has more than 2,100 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Hardik Pandya lacks clarity in batting, is inconsistent and expensive as bowler in IPL 2024)

An individual wrote, "Ideally, they should recall Rohit Sharma as captain, but egoistic MI management will not do that. They will keep trying to prove that their decision to bring Hardik was right. MI's campaign was over even before it started because of this captaincy saga!"

A second said, "It's a tricky one for Mumbai to handle. In CSK's case, Dhoni is the boss; he decides what happens. If he was unhappy with the way Jadeja was leading, Jadeja understood, and things were sorted. Do Mumbai have the same environment, or are there too many egos?"

"Every new leader faces this challenge, especially when tasked with leading a legendary unit like MI. The best approach is to assist Hardik Pandya in managing the situation and allowing him to assert his own leadership instead of succumbing to crowds or external pressures.

He's talented, proven, and has earned his position. It's crucial that his management provides him with ample support to establish himself and perform to his strengths," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "They should bench Pandya, bring in Rohit as captain and get a genuine all-rounder (that can spin bowl well.)"