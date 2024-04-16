Shah Rukh Khan's pose during KKR vs LSG reminds fans of disappointed Pakistani fan: 'New meme unlocked'

In the ongoing IPL season, many fans around India face several highs and lows as their favourite teams compete against each other. And it seems like Shah Rukh Khan, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was left "disappointed" during one of the moments in the match that his team played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Snapshot of Shah Rukh Khan and the disappointed Pakistani fan- Sarim Akhtar. (X/@_iamrony)

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan standing at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium was shared on X, and it quickly went viral. Many netizens started to draw parallels between the actor and Sarim Akhtar, aka the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan who became an Internet sensation during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After the picture was shared, it quickly became viral. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger at IPL match shocks people, actress reacts to viral picture)

This picture was shared by X user @_iamrony on April 14. Since being posted, it has gained more than 60,000 views. The post also has close to 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: CSK fan says he's yet to pay daughters' school fees, spent ₹64,000 for IPL tickets: ‘To see MS Dhoni just once’)

An individual wrote, "I can't unsee this."

A second shared, "He's providing us new meme material every single time."

"How's it the same exact facial expression too?" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "New meme unlocked."

Many others reacted to the picture using laughing emojis.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. With four wins and a loss in their last five games, KKR is in second place. It gives them a total of eight points. With three victories, three losses, and six points, LSG is ranked fifth.