 Shah Rukh Khan's pose during KKR vs LSG reminds fans of disappointed Pakistani fan: 'New meme unlocked' | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan's pose during KKR vs LSG reminds fans of disappointed Pakistani fan: 'New meme unlocked'

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 16, 2024 01:19 PM IST

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan standing at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium was shared on X, and it went viral. Many compared SRK to the disappointed Pakistani fan.

In the ongoing IPL season, many fans around India face several highs and lows as their favourite teams compete against each other. And it seems like Shah Rukh Khan, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was left "disappointed" during one of the moments in the match that his team played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Snapshot of Shah Rukh Khan and the disappointed Pakistani fan- Sarim Akhtar. (X/@_iamrony)
Snapshot of Shah Rukh Khan and the disappointed Pakistani fan- Sarim Akhtar. (X/@_iamrony)

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan standing at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium was shared on X, and it quickly went viral. Many netizens started to draw parallels between the actor and Sarim Akhtar, aka the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan who became an Internet sensation during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After the picture was shared, it quickly became viral. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger at IPL match shocks people, actress reacts to viral picture)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

This picture was shared by X user @_iamrony on April 14. Since being posted, it has gained more than 60,000 views. The post also has close to 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: CSK fan says he's yet to pay daughters' school fees, spent 64,000 for IPL tickets: ‘To see MS Dhoni just once’)

Here's how X users reacted to the picture:

An individual wrote, "I can't unsee this."

A second shared, "He's providing us new meme material every single time."

"How's it the same exact facial expression too?" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "New meme unlocked."

Many others reacted to the picture using laughing emojis.

More on KKR vs LSG:

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. With four wins and a loss in their last five games, KKR is in second place. It gives them a total of eight points. With three victories, three losses, and six points, LSG is ranked fifth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan's pose during KKR vs LSG reminds fans of disappointed Pakistani fan: 'New meme unlocked'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On