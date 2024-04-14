Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger at IPL match shocks people, actress reacts to viral picture
When the image of Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger went viral on social media, many were in disbelief. Now the actress has also responded to the image.
After a picture of a woman attending a live IPL match was showcased on TV, it quickly went viral over social media platforms. But why? The woman held striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. The image showcased a mysterious girl enjoying the cricket match, instantly drawing comparisons to the Stree star, as per reports.
The image quickly went viral, with some even tagging Shraddha Kapoor's sister in various posts, which fueled more speculations.
However, the uncanny resemblance between the mystery girl and Shraddha Kapoor catapulted the image into internet sensation status.
During the intense face-off between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, all eyes shifted to the captivating face of the girl, sparking a wave of curiosity and excitement among netizens. (Also Read: CSK fan says he's yet to pay daughters' school fees, spent ₹64,000 for IPL tickets: ‘To see MS Dhoni just once’)
Responding to the viral photo, Shraddha Kapoor herself took to her Instagram story, sharing the image with a playful caption, "Hey, that's me!" accompanied by a laughing emoji.
Take a look at the post shared by Shraddha Kapoor here:
Shraddha's post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their amazement and amusement. Additionally, the mystery girl's photo flooded X's timelines, with users unanimously agreeing on her striking resemblance to Shraddha Kapoor.
While the internet was abuzz with comparisons, Shraddha Kapoor continues to make headlines for her upcoming projects. (Also Read: Bengaluru woman's 'family emergency' for RCB IPL match busted, boss spots her on live TV from stadium)
Amidst the IPL frenzy, the Shraddha remains focused on her highly anticipated horror-comedy film, 'Stree 2'.
Set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor's return to the Stree franchise has fans eagerly awaiting its release.
Rumours also suggest a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia in the film, scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30 of this year. (ANI)
