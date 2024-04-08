Bengaluru woman's 'family emergency' for RCB IPL match busted, manager catches her on live TV from stadium

Many cricket lovers often make time from their offices to go and witness a live match. And this is exactly what a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan did when she went to watch RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As she left the office, she told her boss that there was a family emergency; however, as luck would have it, her boss ended up spotting her on live TV. After spotting her on TV, her boss messaged her the next day, inquired about the match, and informed her that he had seen her live. The RCB fan shared an Instagram Reel. (Instagram/mishraji_ki_bitiya)

Instagram user Neha Dwivedi shared about the incident. In the post, she informed that when she went to watch the RCB vs LSG match live, her boss spotted her on TV. After this, the manager also asked Dwivedi if she was an RCB fan, to which she said yes. Then her boss questions that she must be disappointed to watch the match and how he saw her live with a worried expression. In the end, the manager also jokes about the early log-off from the office. (Also Read: Friends sitcom over watching IPL match live in the stadium? This woman's choice has cricket fans in splits)

Take a look at the post shared by Dwivedi here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered over two lakh views. The post also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Man books ₹4,500 ticket to watch SRH vs CSK IPL match, finds his seat is missing: ‘Bro, what's this scam’)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Wah manager sahab, aap bhi match hi dekh rahe the office me (Wow manager, you were also watching the match in office?)"

A second shared, "OMG, big hard luck."

"Every other person at the stadium tried to be focussed by camera, but they didn't get a chance...now come to YOU," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "I am laughing so hard."

Many others reacted to the video using laughing emojis.