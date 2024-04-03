Friends sitcom over watching IPL match live in the stadium? This woman's choice has cricket fans in splits

A woman, who had the chance of watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match live, has gone viral on social media. But why? Well, as she sat in the stadium full of enthusiastic cricket fans, she chose to watch an episode of the American sitcom Friends over her phone. After someone noticed her watching the TV show instead of the match, he took her picture and shared it on X. Snapshot of the woman watching Friends while in stadium. (X/@immunewolf_)

"Can't believe this girl is watching Friends during an IPL match," wrote X user Deepak Kumaar as he shared the image of the woman. The photo shows the woman seated in a packed stadium. As the match is going on, she has her phone in her hand on which she is watching an episode of Friends. (Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Seattle fan has a Tesla-powered cheer for RCB vs KKR IPL match. Watch how)

This post was shared on April 2. Since being posted, it has gained close to two lakh views. The share also has more than 3,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has several comments. (Also Read: Who is the viral mystery girl spotted with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya?)

An individual wrote, "Not unbelievable. It's the Chinnaswamy. Watching Friends can be therapeutic for many. Wouldn't blame the girl!"

A second said, "Well, to be honest, both Friends and IPL are overrated. Oppisy!"

"She is trying to find new friends after her existing friends forced her to watch an RCB game," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Meh, I don't blame her. This year's IPL is not interesting at all; nobody is actually interested in it. At least not in my circle."

"Maybe she saw Kohli and Gambhir hugging, and she spiralled," said a fifth.

A sixth commented, "She definitely didn't come by herself to watch the match. Someone asked her to accompany them, and then she just came."