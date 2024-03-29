 Virat Kohli’s Seattle fan has a Tesla-powered cheer for RCB vs KKR IPL match. Watch how | Trending - Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli’s Seattle fan has a Tesla-powered cheer for RCB vs KKR IPL match. Watch how

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 29, 2024 06:30 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL match between KKR and RCB, a video of a Virat Kohli fan cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been going viral online.

A video of a Virat Kohli fan from Seattle extending her support for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been going viral on social media. The video shows the woman thanking Virat Kohli and RCB for the ‘wonderful memories’. She further expressed that she has a ‘special connection’ with RCB and cheered for RCB ahead of the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It has a Tesla twist.

Virat Kohli fan with the car bearing the number plate having an RCB twist. (X/@Trend_VKohli)
Read| Virat Kohli reminded of potent threat ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL blockbuster: ‘We have seen him get out to…’

“Virat Kohli and RCB fan from Seattle, USA,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X.

The video shows the Tesla bearing the ‘RCB-18’ number plate. The number “18” has a special connection with Virat Kohli. Wondering what it is? Well, Virat Kohli wears jersey number 18.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “Thank you, RCB and Virat Kohli, for all the wonderful memories over the years. I have been supporting RCB right from the beginning and will keep supporting RCB forever. The special connection I feel with RCB and Virat is priceless and no trophy can ever beat this feeling. Thank you, Virat, you have created a positive impact on millions of people by inspiring with your passion and dedication.”

She added, “Proudly dedicating this number plate - “RCB 18” to you. RCB all the very best for this IPL season.”

Also Read| Virat Kohli will be fired up just by looking at Gautam Gambhir in KKR dugout: Former RCB star on duel with KKR

KKR vs RCB IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shreyas Iyer is leading the KKR squad, while Faf du Plessis is the captain of RCB. It will be interesting to witness who will win the match as this will be the first IPL match between the two teams.

News / Trending / Virat Kohli's Seattle fan has a Tesla-powered cheer for RCB vs KKR IPL match. Watch how
