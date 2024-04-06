 Man books ₹4,500 ticket to watch SRH vs CSK IPL match, finds his seat is missing: ‘Bro, what's this scam’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man books 4,500 ticket to watch SRH vs CSK IPL match, finds his seat is missing: ‘Bro, what's this scam’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 06, 2024 02:54 PM IST

IPL 2024: Man's post on “missing seat” in stadium during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match goes viral.

A fan’s post on his “missing seat” at the stadium during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, which took place on March 5, has gone viral. Taking to X, Junaid Ahmed wrote that when he reached the venue to take his place, he found that his seat was not where it was supposed to be.

IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: The screengrab on the left shows the ticket purchased by the man, and the one on the right shows the “missing seat”. (X/@junaid_csk_7)
IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: The screengrab on the left shows the ticket purchased by the man, and the one on the right shows the “missing seat”. (X/@junaid_csk_7)

“Disappointed that I’ve booked a ticket and seat number was J66 in Stand. Sorry state that the seat doesn’t exist and I had to stand and enjoy the game. Do I get a refund and compensation for this?” he tweeted, along with some visuals.

A video Ahmed shared shows him reaching the space where his designated seat, J66, is supposed to be. He assumes it will be after seat J65, but to his surprise, he finds the seat number is J77. He also shared a closeup of the seats to show his missing seat number.

One of the pictures he shared shows his ticket of 4,500 for seat number J66 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings on March 5. The third picture shows him standing and watching the match.

Later, he shared a follow-up tweet and posted, “The missing seat was found in the innings break, between J69-70! Someone mixed it up.” He wrapped up the share with a picture.

Take a look at these tweets here:

The share has gone viral and prompted people to post various comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while sharing their reactions to this fiasco. Some seconded Ahmed’s demand that he should get a refund.

What did X users say about this “missing seat” post?

“Bro, what's this? Haven’t seen anything like this before,” asked an X user.

“Bro what's this scam!” joined another.

“Wow, crazy, surely Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) can do better. They have been one of the worst managed associations, and it affects our fan experience,” shared a third.

“Number-wise seating doesn't work, bhai, it's first come, first serve basis!!” added a fourth.

“6+6 comes before 6+7, 7 thala missing today to bat. CSK for a reason!” joked a fifth.

“It's very bad poor management,” wrote a sixth.

