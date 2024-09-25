Have you ever seen a hippo's teeth being cleaned? This viral video will leave you stunned

Have you ever witnessed the extraordinary spectacle of a hippopotamus having its teeth cleaned? If not, you’re in for a treat. A recent video shared on X by the popular page Nature is Amazing has taken social media by storm, amassing nearly five lakh views. This clip showcases the fascinating care routine of one of nature's largest land mammals, and it's quickly capturing the hearts of viewers. A viral video showed a calm hippo getting its teeth cleaned by a caretaker. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

A calm giant under care

In the video, users are greeted by the sight of a giant hippo with its enormous mouth wide open, revealing a set of impressive teeth. A caretaker, whose face remains hidden from view, meticulously cleans the hippo's teeth using a sponge-like brush while water sprays gently from a pipe. The hippo's reaction is surprisingly calm, reflecting the trust built between the animal and its caretaker. This serene interaction not only showcases the hippo's gentle nature but also emphasises the significance of proper dental care for these large creatures.

Watch the clip here:

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with netizens expressing their amazement and amusement. One user commented, “I never knew hippos needed dental care! This is both fascinating and adorable.” Another user chimed in with, “Seeing a hippo so relaxed while getting its teeth brushed is a sight I didn’t know I needed today!”

As the clip circulated, comments flooded in, with many viewers sharing their thoughts on the creature’s calm demeanour. “This is just too cute! Who would have thought hippos could be so gentle?” wrote another user. The juxtaposition of such a large animal receiving such tender care resonated with many, prompting discussions about the importance of animal welfare.

“Nature never ceases to amaze me,” one viewer remarked, reflecting the sentiment of many who watched the video. Others took a humorous approach, with one viewer quipping, "I bet this hippo has the best teeth in the animal kingdom!"