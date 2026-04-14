HCL employee shouts ‘appraisal kab hoga’ while CEO dances onstage. Watch

To mark its 50-year anniversary, HCL Technologies organised a grand celebration for employees of its Noida campus. The event featured a rare public appearance by billionaire founder Shiv Nadar, who attended in a wheelchair, chairperson Roshni Nadar’s motivational address, and CEO Vijayakumar C joining employees on stage with an impromptu dance performance.

HCL CEO and MD Vijayakumar C was seen laughing and dancing onstage during the company's 50-year anniversary celebrations (Instagram/@prajjwal_bhatia)

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The highlight of the celebration was a private Arijit Singh concert for employees. And among the most talked-about moments from the evening was a lively interruption during said concert. As CEO Vijayakumar danced onstage to loud cheers from the crowd, an employee called out from the audience: “Sir, appraisal kab hoga?”

(Also read: HCL’s C Vijayakumar India’s highest paid tech CEO, earned 123 cr in 2021: Report)

“Appraisal kab hoga?”

Vijayakumar C, the CEO and MD of HCL Tech, drew loud cheers from the audience for his dance. However, a video shared online also drew laughs.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video shared on Instagram by HCL employee Prajjwal Bhatia, Vijayakumar was seen walking onstage while waving his hands. As he waved to the crowd, an employee in the audience shouted, “Sir, appraisal kab hoga? (Sir, when will appraisals happen?)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video shared on Instagram by HCL employee Prajjwal Bhatia, Vijayakumar was seen walking onstage while waving his hands. As he waved to the crowd, an employee in the audience shouted, “Sir, appraisal kab hoga? (Sir, when will appraisals happen?)” {{/usCountry}}

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It is unlikely that Vijayakumar heard the employee, who was clearly at a considerable distance from the stage. However, other employees in the vicinity were heard laughing at his query.

The video has gone viral with 1.5 lakh views and a ton of amused comments.

“Bata to rahe dono haath hila kr ki kabhi nahi hoga… (He’s waving both hands to say the appraisals will never happen),” quipped one person in the comments section.

“This celebration is happening because there was no salary hike for employees, and that amount has been shifted to event management,” another opined.

One person joked that appraisals at HCL will now happen next year. Another wrote: “This is the appraisal, guys.”

50 years of HCL

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HCLTech was founded in 1976 by a group of eight engineers, led by Shiv Nadar. Nadar transformed the IT hardware company into a global IT enterprise over three decades.

HCL Group is now celebrating its 50 year anniversary. Chairperson Roshni Nadar announced during the Arijit Singh concert that the company will host nine concerts for employees across nine cities in the next one year.

After the Arijit Singh concert, HCL Technologies employees could also avail free metro rides. The company, in fact, got DMRC to extend Delhi Metro timings till 12:30 am so employees could travel home safely.

(Also read: HCL employees get a surprise perk after Arijit Singh concert: ‘Itni expectations nahi thi HCL se’)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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