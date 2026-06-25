‘He used to visit me quite regularly’: Akshata Murty recalls first memories of father Narayana Murthy

Akshata Murty, entrepreneur, philanthropist and wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has shared an emotional childhood memory of her father, Narayana Murthy, recalling that she initially knew him as the man who would "visit" her rather than someone she lived with.

Narayana Murthy with daughter Akshata Murty. ((X/@devipsingh))

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Speaking on The Rosebud Podcast with Gyles Brandreth, Akshata reflected on growing up with her maternal grandparents in Hubli, Karnataka, while her parents focused on building their careers.

"My very first memory is of this man. He used to visit me quite regularly. I was probably between 2 and 3 years old. And I remember him being really kind, really generous. He seemed quite sophisticated," she said.

Akshata explained that while she grew up speaking Kannada, her father always spoke to her in English. "He spoke to me in English, not in my mother tongue. I grew up speaking Kannada, which is a language spoken in southern India, but he would speak to me in English. He enforced no rules. He made me the centre of his world. I felt like a princess, and I was always heartbroken when he left. And that man was my dad," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} When Brandreth asked why her father only visited occasionally, Akshata replied, "Because I, until I was about age 5, grew up with my grandparents and not with my parents." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Brandreth asked why her father only visited occasionally, Akshata replied, "Because I, until I was about age 5, grew up with my grandparents and not with my parents." {{/usCountry}}

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Asked whether she realised he was her father at the time, Akshata said she had often reflected on the question. "I thought about that. I think I was told it, certainly, and I called him Appa, which is the traditional name for Dad in my language, Kannada. So I knew it intellectually, I'm sure, but he, it was almost like he was more. He just was this special person in my life," she said.

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(Also Read: ‘I’m very much a Bangalore girl with a British accent’: Akshata Murty on identity, heritage)

Akshata Murty opens up about childhood

In the podcast, Akshata further shared that she and her younger brother spent their early years with their maternal grandparents while their parents, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, worked to establish what would later become one of India's most successful technology companies.

Growing up in Hubli, Akshata described her childhood with her grandparents as "absolutely joyful." Her grandfather was an obstetrician-gynaecologist, while her grandmother was a homemaker.

During the conversation, Akshata also spoke about the values that shaped her father. She recalled that her paternal grandfather encouraged his children to think deeply about how they could contribute to newly independent India. "I think that really planted a seed inside my dad on how whatever he did later on in life had to benefit the nation in some way," she said.

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Another childhood memory that has stayed with her was lying beside her father during his afternoon naps. "I still remember the crook of his arm, what he wore," she said, becoming emotional as she described the vivid recollection.

Reflecting on their bond, Akshata said that despite being nearly 46 years old, her father remains one of the most important people in her life. "I'm 46 almost. He's one of the most special people in my life," she said.