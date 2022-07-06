Hearing impaired boy getting his first haircut thanks barber using sign language

If you are looking for some wholesome content that would make your heart melt, then this video is definitely a must-watch. The video shows a hearing impaired boy getting his first haircut at a barber shop. The boy also thanks the barber using sign language and it’s just too adorable to see.

The video opens to show the boy at the barber’s shop. Within moments, his dad explains to the barber the kind of haircut he wants for the kid. Text insert on the video then explains how the little one was nervous but he went through with the haircut. Towards the end of the video the kid also thanks the man cutting his hair using sign language.

“As deaf parents, my oh my!!!! We tried so hard not to bust out laughing - Luke really wanted him to pay attention so he could show how to sign ‘you’re welcome.’ It was just so pure and he only meant well. It will not be long until he realises that not everyone is deaf or knows sign language. My heart! My baby! The barber does not know sign language but my goodness! So easy to communicate since the Spanish community typically uses body gestures anyway! It all went well and he’s just so handsome! The barbershop is such a special place! His great Abuelo went to have his haircut there. His Abuelo has his haircut there all the time, his dad grew up going to that barbershop and now Luke got to have his first haircut there!” says a part of the detailed caption posted along with the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted four days ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views. It has also received several comments.

“That was so precious to watch!! That barber did a great job and you could tell he was very attentive to your son’s needs (especially having his hands covered). That is so special!” commented an Instagram user. “So sweet and he looks like such a handsome big boy now. Bet mom hated to see those curls go,” posted another. “Omg that’s so sweet!!! He’s handsome,” wrote a third.

