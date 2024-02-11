'Heart attack loading': Dry fruit omelette made with 10 eggs irks netizens

Omelette is a protein-rich dish that many people around the world love eating. Whether it is loaded with vegetables or cheese, it is a preferred meal option for many. However, recently, an omelette recipe sparked controversy and left many individuals upset as it included dry fruits. Snapshot of the omelette made with dry fruits.

A video of the dish was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘youtubeswadofficial’. It shows a street vendor making this unusual dry fruit omelette. The clip opens to show a man putting a slab of butter on a pan. Then he adds green chillies and onions to it. He then 10 eggs and cooks them in the pan. After it is cooked, the street vendor sautés a few vegetables and dry fruits and finally tops them on the omelette. He also adds a few sauces to it.

Watch the video of this omelette recipe here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to four million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people thought that the recipe was offbeat.

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Heart attack loading.”

A second said, “Great work, you warned us what not to eat.”

A third said, “So much butter, no one will eat it.”

“Ruined it with paneer and dry fruit,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this? Will you try this dry fruit omelette?