Heartwarming video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
trending

Heartwarming video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter

“I love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The image shows 87-year-old grandma with her granddaughter.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

In today’s edition of stories that can fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling, here’s the tale of how an 87-year-old grandma showcased her support for her transgender granddaughter. There is something so sweet about the story that it will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

A video depicting the story of the duo is shared on the Instagram page Humans of Bombay. “I'm 87 & I don't care about "log kya kahenge!" Let me introduce you to my granddaughter, Kali,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

Since being shared, the post has received over two lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“I love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “The most wholesome story,” shared another. “We need more of this,” commented a third.

Kali also shared an image of herself with her grandmother on her Insta profile. Along with the picture, she shared a descriptive caption that talks about how her grandma supported her in every stage of her life. There is a chance that her post will leave you emotional.

What are your thoughts on this heartening tale?

instagram

