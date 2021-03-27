Home / Trending / Hello let’s be friends! These pet duos may leave you gushing
Hello let’s be friends! These pet duos may leave you gushing

The clip goes on to show two kitties exchanging some friendship oaths in kitty language.
The image shows some furbuddies.

Videos showcasing the adorable moments of friendship between pets can easily make any gloomy day brighter. This video featuring some of those pawsome pets is just the perfect example for that category. From cute pooches to naughty kitties, the video has pets of every shapes and sizes to delight you.

The video, is a montage of several small clips, showing doggos, kitties and even goats extending a paw of friendship to their buddies. The clip starts with a bird trying to befriend a picture of a bird on a mug. The clip then goes on to show two kitties exchanging some friendship oaths in kitty language. The video also shows two goats sharing an adorable moment.

Take a look at the whole video to see all the other delightful pets:

Did all these pets make your heart melt? Which pet buddy duo did you like the most?

