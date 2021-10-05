‘Hello literally everyone’: Twitter engages in hilarious thread with WhatsApp, IG after global outage

In the middle of the global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, social media users have made a beeline to Twitter to create funny memes and even share their thoughts on the matter. The latest one in the saga was added by Twitter itself when the social media giant took to its official handle soon to greet users. “Hello literally everyone,” the tweet, which had a subtle hint at the ongoing outage, read.

What ensued is a hilarious conversation among Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, McDonald’s, Burger King, Reddit, Truecaller, and Xbox – all from their official Twitter handles, among other prominent platforms and applications.

To Twitter’s greeting tweet, WhatsApp replied “hello.” The thread soon saw the addition of McDonald’s whose reply read, “Hi what can I get u.” Twitter, which is filled with memes made by users, said, “59.6 million nuggets for my friends.”

Watch | Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram down for hours in global outage; Meme fest erupts on Twitter

McDonald’s later asked Twitter how the latter is handling the fame, while Truecaller tweeted that it has “brought popcorn.” Meanwhile, Instagram replied with a “Hi and happy Monday” message.

Here are some images from the hilarious Twitter thread.

hi what can i get u — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

for here or to go — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

How are you doing, Instagram social media manager? — Reddit (@Reddit) October 4, 2021

Whilst Facebook mums are here, would you like to say anything to them? — LADbible (@ladbible) October 4, 2021

Let’s all go to the bar. — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 4, 2021

how r u handling the fame — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) October 4, 2021

We brought popcorn! 🍿 — Truecaller (@Truecaller) October 4, 2021

I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times... Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

🚨 Attention cuffing season songsters.

Our DM's still work. 😜 — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) October 4, 2021

Issues with WhatsApp were first detected at around 8.45pm IST, while downdetector.com showed reports of outages on Facebook shoot up at around 8.57pm IST. Soon after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed the outage, and issued statements saying that they are working to get the platforms back to normal.