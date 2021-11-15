Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hen cares for peacock chicks like they are her own. Watch sweet video
trending

Hen cares for peacock chicks like they are her own. Watch sweet video

The video may leave you saying aww and that too repeatedly.
The video shows the hen with the peacock chicks.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that showcase the love of a mother and it is not restricted only to humans. Just like this clip involving a hen and a few peacock chicks. There is a possibility that the heartwarming video will leave you with a huge smile.

The video was captured in Spain a few years ago. The video opens to show a few chicks sitting on hey kept inside a tyre. Within moments, the hen walks inside the tyre and sits with the tiny birds.

Turns out, the hen also sat on the peacock eggs to incubate them. And after they were born she started caring for them like they are her own.

This is one of such videos that you may end up watching over and over again:

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
viral video
