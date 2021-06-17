Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Her boyfriend made her a dress for graduation, tweet about gesture goes viral

Shared on Twitter, the caption of the post reads, “Bf made my grad dress.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The post about the graduation dress has now won people's hearts.(Twitter/@aaa9ad)

Love, in its simplest explanation, can be described as appreciating someone and walking that extra mile to see a smile on their face. This man did the same and prepared a graduation dress for his girlfriend, right from the scratch. A post about this sweet gesture is now viral and making people say “Aww.”

Shared on Twitter, the caption of the post reads, “Bf made my grad dress.” The post is complete with four images. One of the images shows the design of the dress on a paper, another image showcases the Twitter user’s partner selecting the right material.

Take a look at the post to see what the other pictures show:

With over 3.5 lakh likes and nearly 25,000 retweets, the post has now won people over. They have dropped tons of appreciative comments to showcase their love for the sweet tale.

The boyfriend also shared a post about the dress on Twitter. “I made my girlfriend a dress for graduation,” he wrote while sharing this image:

What are your thoughts on the post of the girlfriend about her boyfriend making a dress for her graduation?

