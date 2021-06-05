Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Her parents were reluctant to get a dog. Clip shows what happened when she got one

Shared on official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video showcases designer Rajani Dhar, her parents and their ‘pawfect’ dog Milo.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The image shows designer Rajani Dhar.(Instagram/@bontuwithbows)

Have you ever seen a video which shows an individual falling in love with a pet that they previously declined to keep in the house? This video showing the interactions between a woman’s dog and her parents perfectly fits the bil.

Shared on official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video showcases designer Rajani Dhar, her parents and their ‘pawfect’ dog Milo. Shared with caption “Milo, our (pawfect) man,” the video is a treat to watch.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look to watch what the video shows:

Since being posted about a day ago, the video has gathered more than 71,500 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“How cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “This video made my day,” shared another. “Mummaaa petting Milo to sleep is just pawfect, omg this is so cute,” expressed another. “This melts my hearts,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the sweet video?

instagram

