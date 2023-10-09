Here's what Gen Z's obsession with Duolingo Owl is all about

In a recent TikTok post by Duolingo, Duo, the iconic green owl mascot, confides in a support group of Teletubbies, revealing that there's a restraining order against him. This strange behaviour and characteristic of Duo's online persona, sparked concern among viewers, with one commenter asking, "Duo...where did you find the Teletubbies?"

Duo's TikTok tale: From hoots to hollywood (duolingo/Instagram)(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a mischievous response, Duo explained that he keeps them in his basement. This bizarre yet humorous piece of content has contributed to Duo's immense popularity on the internet, with around 8 million TikTok followers.

Duo's rise to online stardom can be mainly due to his comical threatening videos, where he encourages users to stay committed to their language-learning journey on the Duolingo app. Users have accepted this quirky character, hosting Duo-themed streak parties and even dressing up in these Duo costumes for Halloween.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Apple Design Awards 2023: Headspace, Duolingo, Flighty… Check out the 12 winners | List

The origin of this Duo craze was organic, with Duolingo users fooling around about the owl's passive-aggressive reminders on social media. However, Duolingo cleverly made use of Duo's appeal to enhance its brand recognition and attract a younger audience.

Katherine Chan, Duolingo's marketing director, emphasized that a significant portion of their user growth can be attributed to TikTok, with the platform primarily attracting youth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To further capitalize on this trend, Duolingo is exploring content centred around other characters within the app, such as Lily, an apathetic purple girl who has also gained popularity among users. Katherine mentioned plans to create a '90s sitcom for Lily, which will primarily exist on social media.

She draws a parallel between Duo and Duolingo's relationship and that of Mickey Mouse and Disney, emphasizing Duo's status as a central character.

The Duolingo social team remains flexible, rapidly responding to TikTok trends. While some campaigns involve extensive planning with production companies, most are executed swiftly, from idea to video in just 30 minutes.

ALSO READ: Duolingo's bird joins Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc in hilarious crossover!

An April Fool's spoof, recreating a personal injury legal ad featuring Duo, showcased their creative aspects. In recent times, Duo's character has expanded to include a romantic interest in singer Dua Lipa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This strategy has been immensely successful, with initial posts acting as a catalyst for Duo's fame. After a brief mention in the viral Barbie movie, Duo even walked the red carpet, generating more social media buzz.

In the coming month, Duolingo plans to release a Duo costume through its online merchandise store, allowing users to playfully tease their friends who may have fallen behind in their language lessons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON