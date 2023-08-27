Duolingo's bird joins Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc in hilarious crossover!

Get ready for an unexpected twist in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2! The Shibuya arc is on the horizon, promising intense battles between sorcerers and curses. But guess who's stepping onto the battleground? None other than Duolingo's iconic bird mascot! Duolingo's bird joins Jujutsu Kaisen in hilarious crossover, but won't be part of the storyline.(X/duolingo)

In an amusing crossover that's taking the anime world, the Duolingo bird has transformed itself into Sukuna, one of Jujutsu Kaisen's formidable characters. The green feathered mascot is all geared up, sporting Sukuna's signature black tattoos and even extra eyes, ready to take on the challenges of the Shibuya arc.

In a tweet that's gone viral, Duolingo shared its transformed bird mascot with the caption, "me pullin’ up to shibuya like," along with a link to the Jujutsu Kaisen trailer. The mascot's playful aggression is well-known, and if it can channel that energy into battle, it might just give even the most powerful sorcerers a run for their money.

Despite this hilarious crossover, fans can rest easy knowing that Duolingo's bird won't actually be joining the fray in Jujutsu Kaisen's storyline. The Shibuya arc will primarily focus on Gojo's showdown with Geto and the individual battles of the other main characters. The stakes are high as the fate of the jujutsu society hangs in the balance, and this arc is set to usher in a new era for the series.

For those unfamiliar with Jujutsu Kaisen, here's the official description from Crunchyroll, “Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”