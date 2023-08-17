Chills and thrills in Jujutsu Kaisen: Ranking the 8 most sinister abilities

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of curses, sorcery, and dark powers, where heroes and villains wield abilities that can send shivers down your spine. As season two of the gripping anime unfolds, fans are discovering the darkest abilities within this intricate universe. Here's a rundown of the 8 most chilling and powerful techniques that have left viewers both awed and horrified. Here's a rundown of the Jujutsu Kaisen's 8 most chilling and powerful techniques that have left viewers both awed and horrified.(MAPPA)

Unlimited Void — Satoru Gojo: Abyss of overwhelming force

The unsurprising crown of darkness goes to Satoru Gojo's Unlimited Void. His domain expansion annihilates foes with an onslaught of information, leaving them paralyzed in a disorienting whirlwind. Only his own restraint prevents total devastation, making this power a frightening glimpse of what Gojo can truly unleash.

Sukuna's Domain Expansion: A shrine of carnage

Ryomen Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine is a domain of terror. A twisted Buddhist shrine surrounded by dark water and skulls, it cleaves and dismantles everything it touches. Those trapped within face a nightmarish battle for survival against its overwhelming power.

Rika's Manifestation: Bound by a cursed promise

Rika Orimoto's fate took a tragic turn when death transformed her into a vengeful cursed spirit tied to Yuta Okkotsu. This haunting bond torments Yuta and Rika alike, blurring the line between life, death, and an eternity of anguish.

Mahito's Idle Transfiguration: Shaping souls to suffer

Mahito's cursed technique is a manifestation of pure sadism. With Idle Transfiguration, he twists the souls of those he touches, distorting their bodies and minds. These manipulated beings are forced to fight against their will, a horrifying puppetry of human suffering.

Tengen's Immortality Technique: Sacrifice for eternal life

Tengen's immortality is sustained through a macabre cycle. Every 500 years, they merge with a young woman's body, sacrificing her life to retain their own. This dark and eternal existence is a haunting reminder of the price of immortality.

Kenjaku's brain-hopping Cursed Technique: Possession unleashed

Kenjaku, the ancient sorcerer, wields a brain-hopping technique that grants him control over the bodies of others. With this unsettling power, he takes over hosts like Suguru Geto and Kaori Itadori, manipulating their abilities, memories, and lives to serve his dark schemes.

Kokichi Muta's Heavenly Restriction: A frail existence

Kokichi Muta's cursed energy is remarkable, but his Heavenly Restriction comes at a harrowing cost. Born with a frail body, Kokichi's skin is as sensitive as paper. Moonlight burns him, and even the slightest touch feels like a thousand stabs. His power comes with an agonizing sacrifice.

Idle Death Gamble: Kinji Hakari's risky domain

Kinji Hakari's domain expansion, Idle Death Gamble, is a high-stakes realm where life and death are dictated by probability. This unnerving ability grants him the possibility of becoming invincible through a jackpot, turning his cursed energy infinite. The catch? His life hinges on a game of chance, making the outcome uncertain and terrifying.