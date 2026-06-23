‘Hey Nitin, will you join us for a drink?’: CEO reacts to Gen Z employee’s question

A CEO has sparked an engaging discussion online after sharing how a casual invitation from a Gen Z intern challenged his perspective on corporate hierarchy. Nitin Verma said that being invited out for a drink by a junior employee initially shocked the rest of his team, who viewed it as a breach of professional boundaries. He shared that while older generations were conditioned to show respect through rigid titles and maintaining distance, Gen Z prioritises authenticity over corporate rank. The founder admitted that this candid moment made him reconsider what true workplace respect actually looks like.

Nitin Verma, a Noida-based CEO and founder. (LinkedIn/Nitin Verma)

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“‘Hey Nitin, will you join us for a drink?’ One of my Gen Z employees asked me this. The rest of the team gave him a look. Like he had committed a crime. I said no that evening. But I have not stopped thinking about that moment since,” Noida-based CEO Nitin Verma wrote on LinkedIn.

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The leader shared how that one question made him think about the Gen Z employees and how they perceive workplace relationships. “He did not see a CEO. He saw a person. Someone he could casually invite for a drink, the same way he would invite a friend. The rest of the team saw a hierarchy. A title. A position. A line that should not be crossed.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the LinkedIn post, the CEO continued how that one moment made him realise how different generations think. “Stand up when seniors enter the room. Choose our words carefully around anyone above our level. Hierarchy was respect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the LinkedIn post, the CEO continued how that one moment made him realise how different generations think. “Stand up when seniors enter the room. Choose our words carefully around anyone above our level. Hierarchy was respect.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, the founder said that Gen Z doesn’t operate that way. “They do not respect titles. They respect individuals. If you are kind, real and approachable, you get invited for a drink.”

Verma expressed how there was a time when he thought this kind of behaviour showed a “lack of professionalism”. However, he now thinks that it “might be the most honest form of respect there is”.

“Because it is not given out of fear. It is given out of genuine ease. The team that looked at him [intern] like he was wrong, was actually showing me how much distance hierarchy creates. He was just showing me that there did not have to be any. I still said no that day. But next time, I might just say yes.”

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How did social media react?

The founder’s candid post sparked widespread discussion on LinkedIn, prompting corporate professionals to share their views on leadership and office culture.

An individual wrote, “This is a great internal monologue and a great insight, but for the team, for the junior who can't hear your thought process, it's still a 'no'. The real change will happen the day that 'no' turns into a 'yes'. That's when you will initiate this monologue in their heads. That's when the idea of hierarchy will actually be questioned. That's when this conversation will have weight. And that is when all of this will matter so much more.”

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Another posted, “A culture where people can speak freely is often stronger than one where everyone speaks carefully.” A third expressed, “This is a fantastic observation. When employees feel comfortable enough to invite a CEO out for a drink, it is actually a major indicator of high psychological safety. True respect is built on trust and mutual comfort, not on maintaining artificial distance just to preserve a title. Organisations that lean into this honesty usually end up with much higher retention and better collaboration.”

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A fourth commented, “This is beautiful. Sometimes the most important lessons in leadership come from the most unexpected moments.”

Nitin Verma is the founder and CEO of InstaAstro.