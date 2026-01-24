Gen Z slang of the day: What is ‘CEO of’? All about the new way to say you're GOAT

If you have spent any time in the comments section of social media platforms, you may have noticed users "promoting" one another to executive status. While the traditional definition of a CEO involves leadership and corporate strategy, the Gen Z iteration is an honorary title for anyone who has mastered a specific niche. Gen Z slang of the day: Do you know how to use “CEO of”? (Pexels)

To Gen Z, being the "CEO of" something is the highest honour one can bestow upon a friend (or themselves). It’s the linguistic equivalent of a gold star, used to describe someone who has completely mastered a trait, a trend, or even a hilarious fail.

What does ‘CEO of’ mean? According to the BBC, “This expression is a funny or silly way of saying someone is the best at something.”

Also Read: Gen Z slang of the day: ‘The ick’. Know the meaning and how people use this term “Usually used in a comment section of social media (especially TikTok) to say ‘CEO of…’ and just name anything shown in the video,” describes Urban Dictionary.

How is the term used? The phrase also functions as a "vibe check" or a way to acknowledge a "main character" moment. For instance, if an individual posts a photo in a great outfit, a Gen Z social media user may comment, "CEO of serving looks!" or say “CEO of overthinking” to someone who worries too much about everything.