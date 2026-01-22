Gen Z slang of the day: ‘The ick’. Know the meaning and how people use this term

Keeping up with the ever-evolving vocabulary of Gen Z can often feel like learning a foreign language without a dictionary. While older generations struggle to distinguish between the terms, many of them actually describe complex social feelings. One such term that has dominated the dating discourse is "The Ick". It can be explained as that sudden, inexplicable jolt of cringeworthy realisation that can turn a blossoming romance into a total shutdown in a matter of seconds. Images summing up the meaning of “The Ick”. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated). (Gemini AI)

What is “the Ick”? It is the negative reaction to someone’s behaviour, personality traits or mannerisms. It doesn’t have to be anything big, but it is often triggered by the most mundane behaviours, like the way someone's voice cracks, how they hold a spoon, or how their face looks when they concentrate on something.

“This is not a new concept, but I think social media has brought it to life and given it a new name,” Psychologist Chivonna Childs, PhD, told Cleveland Clinic. “It’s that gross factor that we feel with people who have done something that turns our stomachs or just makes us feel achy inside.”

“The Ick” factor can come at any time, and it can come suddenly and without any warning. It can be triggered within a few minutes of a first date or even between couples who are dating for a long time.

“When you pay attention to icks that aren’t really dealbreakers, there may be a deeper issue there,” said Dr Childs. “Maybe you need to step back and look at the relationship for what it really is. Would those be dealbreakers in any other relationship? If they wouldn’t be, then what’s the real problem?”