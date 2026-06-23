‘Hey Nitin, will you join us for a drink?’: CEO reacts to Gen Z employee’s question

A CEO has sparked an engaging discussion online after sharing how a casual invitation from a Gen Z intern challenged his perspective on corporate hierarchy. Nitin Verma said that being invited out for a drink by a junior employee initially shocked the rest of his team, who viewed it as a breach of professional boundaries. He shared that while older generations were conditioned to show respect through rigid titles and maintaining distance, Gen Z prioritises authenticity over corporate rank. The founder admitted that this candid moment made him reconsider what true workplace respect actually looks like. Nitin Verma, a Noida-based CEO and founder. (LinkedIn/Nitin Verma)

“‘Hey Nitin, will you join us for a drink?’ One of my Gen Z employees asked me this. The rest of the team gave him a look. Like he had committed a crime. I said no that evening. But I have not stopped thinking about that moment since,” Noida-based CEO Nitin Verma wrote on LinkedIn.

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The leader shared how that one question made him think about the Gen Z employees and how they perceive workplace relationships. “He did not see a CEO. He saw a person. Someone he could casually invite for a drink, the same way he would invite a friend. The rest of the team saw a hierarchy. A title. A position. A line that should not be crossed.”

In the LinkedIn post, the CEO continued how that one moment made him realise how different generations think. “Stand up when seniors enter the room. Choose our words carefully around anyone above our level. Hierarchy was respect.”

However, the founder said that Gen Z doesn’t operate that way. “They do not respect titles. They respect individuals. If you are kind, real and approachable, you get invited for a drink.”

Verma expressed how there was a time when he thought this kind of behaviour showed a “lack of professionalism”. However, he now thinks that it “might be the most honest form of respect there is”.

“Because it is not given out of fear. It is given out of genuine ease. The team that looked at him [intern] like he was wrong, was actually showing me how much distance hierarchy creates. He was just showing me that there did not have to be any. I still said no that day. But next time, I might just say yes.”